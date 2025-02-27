Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 27 February 2025, 10:00 am “Whoa, Miss Welch. What’s with the gun?” “Gotta get tough, we got a dangerous Hombre for tonight.” “Does he mean us harm?” “God I hope not.” Winner 7. This week 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891032 votes · 32 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
The emotions of Chuck Norris-
The one that says ‘Joy’ –
Chuck: “Joy Reid messed around and got her buttocks fired..hehehehe.”
“Also, I would like to announce that I still ‘have it’. Just the other day the wind blew my wig off and I then proceeded to kick the winds’ buttocks!”
