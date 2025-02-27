Straight Line of the Day: With Their Racial Coalition “In Tatters,” Democrats’ Strategy: …

Professor calls on Democrats to stop using term ‘people of color’ as Latino and Black voters side with Trump

Fox News | February 21, 2025 | Jeffrey Clark

University of California, Berkeley professor Jerel Ezell argued that Democrats should stop relying on traditional racial politics to win elections.

In a Politico opinion piece published Friday, Ezell noted that Democrats, despite their continued reliance on Black, Latino, Indigenous and Asian voters, found themselves surprised by President Donald Trump’s gains with some of those groups in the 2024 presidential election.

“The 2024 presidential election left the Democrats’ multiracial coalition in tatters,” Ezell wrote. “Nonwhite people voted in higher percentages for Trump in 2024 than they did in 2020, in some cases by double-digit increases.”