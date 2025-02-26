Straight Line of the Day: The Resolute Desk Was Bugged. What Might Have Been Picked Up: …

Listening Devices Found in Oval Office—President’s Desk Removed for Security Scan
X.com (formerly Twitter) ^ | February 21, 2025 | Jack Straw

In a shocking revelation that has sent ripples through Washington, sources within the White House have confirmed that the Oval Office—including the historic Resolute Desk—was subjected to a high-level security sweep following suspicions of covert surveillance.

The sweep reportedly uncovered sophisticated listening devices, leading to the immediate removal of the President’s desk for a comprehensive off-site scan.

  1. Depends on how long it’s been there.

    Monica gagging.
    Barack Obama gagging.
    Melania gagging.
    FJB pooping his pants, with a hint of Jill in the background making illicit deals with evil foreign leaders.
    The furious scratching of DJT’s pen signing EO’s

