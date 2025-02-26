Listening Devices Found in Oval Office—President’s Desk Removed for Security Scan

X.com (formerly Twitter) ^ | February 21, 2025 | Jack Straw

In a shocking revelation that has sent ripples through Washington, sources within the White House have confirmed that the Oval Office—including the historic Resolute Desk—was subjected to a high-level security sweep following suspicions of covert surveillance.

The sweep reportedly uncovered sophisticated listening devices, leading to the immediate removal of the President’s desk for a comprehensive off-site scan.