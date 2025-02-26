Bond Girlathon : Results from 2/19/2025 : New Matches for 2/26/2025

I do hope you are enjoying our league. Here are the results and the new matches.
Results
|Gloria Hendry
|No Preference
|Grace Jones
|76
|15
|36
|Madeline Smith
|No Preference
|Mary Stovin
|127
|4
|75
New for 2/26/2025
Match 1
Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight) vs Fiona Fullerton (Pola Ivanova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Britt Ekland
|1 – 1 – 0
|313 – 3 – 141
Actress: Britt Ekland Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Mary Goodnight was Bond’s assistant in Hong Kong, and previously his secretary in London. She helps Bond to locate Miss Anders, the girlfriend of hitman Scaramanga. The two almost spend the night together on multiple occasions, and at one point Goodnight is embarrassingly shoved into a cupboard when Miss Anders pays Bond a surprise visit. Goodnight is eventually kidnapped by Scaramanga, but after Bond kills him, Goodnight helps Bond escape his Island.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Fiona Fullerton
|1 – 1 – 0
|318 – 4 – 159
Fiona Fullerton
Nationality: Nigerian Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Pola Ivanova was a KGB agent working for General Gogol. She recorded incriminating evidence of Max Zorin, and escaped with a tape of it. Bond had followed her, and a struggle ensued, until they both realized that they knew one another from a prior mission. They went to a spa and spent the evening in a hot tub together. While Bond took a shower, Pola snook out with the tape, only to realize later that Bond had switched it for a fake.
Match 2
Maud Adams (Andrea Anders / Octopussy) vs Maryam d’Abo (Kara Milovy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maud Adams
|1 – 1 – 0
|227 – 1 – 205
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maryam d’Abo
|2 – 0 – 0
|245 – 1 – 174
Actress: Maryam d’Abo Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
Kara Milovy was the girlfriend of Georgi Koskov, a traitor playing both sides in the cold war. Koskov pretended to defect to the West, and got Milovy to shoot blanks at him to make it look more real. He knew that she would be assassinated by Bond, who was assigned to protect Koskov. However, Bond noticed she wasn’t a professional, and he didn’t kill her. When Koskov was discovered to be a traitor, Bond met Milovy posing as a friend of Koskovs. He gained her trust and revealed his identity, gaining a brave ally for his mission.
