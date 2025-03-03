Babesleaga Group AE : Final Results and Standings

Congratulations to the winner of Group AE…
Alicia SIlverstone
Well played.
Results
Final Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Alicia Silverstone
|7 – 0 – 0
|574
|82.00
|234
|82.00-33.42
|Demi Moore
|6 – 1 – 0
|573
|81.85
|216
|81.85-30.85
|Cathy Lee Crosby
|5 – 2 – 0
|550
|78.57
|264
|78.57-37.71
|Sharon Stone
|4 – 3 – 0
|525
|75.00
|293
|75.00-41.85
|Drew Barrymore
|3 – 4 – 0
|334
|47.71
|433
|47.71-61.85
|Julia Roberts
|2 – 5 – 0
|300
|42.85
|461
|42.85-65.85
|Susan Sarandon
|1 – 6 – 0
|219
|31.28
|563
|31.28-80.42
|Meryl Streep
|0 – 7 – 0
|81
|11.57
|667
|11.57-95.28
Week 1
- 10:00 am Loni Anderson vs Susan Anton
- 2:00 pm Catherine Bach vs Pamely Hensley
- 6:00 pm Lynda Carter vs Deidre Hall
- 8:00 pm Charo vs Lynda Day George