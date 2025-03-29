So Simple, It’s Brilliant!

Why didn’t I think of this?
Preacher Marvin Sapp Under Fire For Seemingly Holding Congregation Hostage Until They Donated $40,000
yahoo news | March 27, 2025 | Jacquez Printup
Gospel singer and preacher Marvin Sapp is facing severe criticism online after a video of him seemingly pressuring his congregation into donating $40,000 went viral.
In the video, Marvin Sapp … instructs ushers to “close the doors” until he sees all 1,000 churchgoers drop a “seed” of $20.
I don’t guess he got the memo 📝 that said he could spend eternity in the Lake of Fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 for that.
“You need Gŏ dĕ! That’ll be twenty dollah.”
Lock the doors after a hot chili supper and charge a buck a square for toilet paper..