Elon And DOGE Expose “Untraceable” $5 TRILLION in Treasury Payments, “No Idea Where It Went”

American Tribune | March 26, 2025 | Mike Alby In a stunning revelation, the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced the discovery of nearly $5 trillion in unaccounted-for government spending. The massive government oversights are due to a previously optional financial tracking field linking US Treasury payments to specific budget line items. … DOGE explained, “The Treasury Access Symbol (TAS) is an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item (standard financial process). In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost impossible. As of Saturday, this is now a required field, increasing insight into where money is actually going. Thanks to the US Treasury for the great work.”

Source for info below:

Official govt portrait Nigerian Wally Adeyomo, Biden’s US Treasury hire.

Nigerian Wally Adeyomo is an experienced Democrat and more than proved his worth.

<>he was Biden’s US Treasury hire,

<>Adeyemo abruptly quit Treasury when Trump came in.

<>Ademeyo refused to hand over documents chronicling his Treasury activities

<>he quit Treasury leaving $4.7 trillion in unidentified Treasury payments.

<>the Nigerian once headed Obama’s “Foundation” which made Obama a billionaire.

Like this: Like Loading...