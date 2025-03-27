So This Is Why IMAO Can’t Get $4.7 Trillion

Elon And DOGE Expose “Untraceable” $5 TRILLION in Treasury Payments, “No Idea Where It Went”
American Tribune | March 26, 2025 | Mike Alby
In a stunning revelation, the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced the discovery of nearly $5 trillion in unaccounted-for government spending. The massive government oversights are due to a previously optional financial tracking field linking US Treasury payments to specific budget line items.
… DOGE explained, “The Treasury Access Symbol (TAS) is an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item (standard financial process). In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost impossible. As of Saturday, this is now a required field, increasing insight into where money is actually going. Thanks to the US Treasury for the great work.”
