Bond Girlathon Wednesday : 4/9/2025 Results : New Matches for 4/16/2025

We finish out the 3rd round and start the fourth. The wheels keep on rolling.
Results
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|No Preference
|Emily Bolton
|158
|1
|52
|Ana de Armas
|No Preference
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|111
|1
|94
Week 4/16/2025
Match 1
Catherine Schell (Nancy) vs Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherine Schell
|0 – 3 – 0
|208 – 2 – 628
Actress: Catherine Schell Nationality: Hungarian Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cassandra Harris
|0 – 3 – 0
|118 – 9 – 445
Actress: Cassandra Harris Nationality: Australian Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.
Match 2
Jane Seymour (Solitaire) vs Kristina Wayborn (Magda)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Jane Seymour
|3 – 0 – 0
|649 – 3 – 149
Actress: Jane Seymour Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kristina Wayborn
|2 – 1 – -0
|350 – 4 – 240
Actress: Kristina Wayborn Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Magda was the right-hand woman of Octopussy, and assisted her smuggling partner Kamal Khan on many occasions throughout the film. After attending an auction in which Bond stole a Fabegé egg, Magda was sent to sleep with Bond so that she could steal it back. After Octopussy found out that Khan tried to kill her, her cult of girls, Magda included, storm Khan’s palace.