Science Thoughts: Just Because

Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should.

Microsoft rolls out AI screenshot tool dubbed ‘privacy nightmare’

BBC News | 4/12/2025 | Imran Rahman-Jones Microsoft has begun the rollout of an AI-powered tool which takes snapshots of users’ screens every few seconds. The Copilot+ Recall feature is available in preview mode to some people with Microsoft’s AI PCs and laptops.

… or you can just have the FBI agent in a folding chair sit next to you.

“We’re now publicly announcing that we already have this ability, but we totally are refraining from using it unless you opt in.”

Side question: why would it have to be “AI-powered,” if all it requires is basically a few-second timer and a screen-capture command?

