Science Thoughts: Just Because

Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should.
Microsoft rolls out AI screenshot tool dubbed ‘privacy nightmare’
BBC News | 4/12/2025 | Imran Rahman-Jones
Microsoft has begun the rollout of an AI-powered tool which takes snapshots of users’ screens every few seconds.
The Copilot+ Recall feature is available in preview mode to some people with Microsoft’s AI PCs and laptops.
… or you can just have the FBI agent in a folding chair sit next to you.
“We’re now publicly announcing that we already have this ability, but we totally are refraining from using it unless you opt in.”
Side question: why would it have to be “AI-powered,” if all it requires is basically a few-second timer and a screen-capture command?
Wink wink.
You have a TikTok app? Why are you complaining about us, then?
For me, it ends with Windows 10.
Side answer: They need AI to tell if you’ve been a bad boy.
Watcha gonna do when they come for you? Bad boy. Bad boy.
A.I., A.I., whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when it turns on you?