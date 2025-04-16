Straight Line of the Day: Chinese Restaurants Using Pigeon?? Other Surprises: …

Posted by on

Chinese restaurant [Madrid, Spain] shut down after pigeons served as ‘roast duck’
The Telegraph via Yahoo | 04/09/2025 | James Badcock

11 Comments

  8. Jin Gu Restaurant owner:

    “We start new dish: Madrid Duck. It more better than Peking Duck!”

    “Very good choice, sir. I bring Madrid Duck to you.”

    “You like our Madrid duck, Joe? You like our foie gras too, okay You try free sample.”

    “You like? Joe, come back! You come back now! You no pay bill!!” (Pigeons escape through open door.)

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.