Friday Night Open Thread

Sound off on anything that’s “top of mind.” I’m so glad I never have to hear Karin Jean-Pierre again.

  1. Dear President Trump,

    Please get the U.S. out of Ukraine REAL SOON NOW. Like tomorrow morning.

    Yours truly,
    Jimmy

    Dear Congress,

    Please nullify the NATO treaty, immediately rescind all funds for that organization and bring our troops home.

    And while you’re at it, how about more legislation in support of the President to officially reform the Federal Government? Get with it – or get FIRED!

    Sincerely,
    Jimmy

    2
  3. I just got an email from our Top Guy. Some big wigs did an audit on our whole shebang out here. The Top Guy’s email says the same things they’ve said for years. Our leadership sucks, we can’t solve problems, we can’t think outside the box. Yet for years, whenever a problem comes up, and an outside the box answer is presented, the leadership balks and the solution is DOA. Then we promote more people to “leadership” who support the status quo. Trump and DOGE are needed.

