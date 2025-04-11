Friday Night Open Thread Posted by Oppo on 11 April 2025, 6:00 pm Sound off on anything that’s “top of mind.” I’m so glad I never have to hear Karin Jean-Pierre again. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Dear President Trump,
Please get the U.S. out of Ukraine REAL SOON NOW. Like tomorrow morning.
Yours truly,
Jimmy
Dear Congress,
Please nullify the NATO treaty, immediately rescind all funds for that organization and bring our troops home.
And while you’re at it, how about more legislation in support of the President to officially reform the Federal Government? Get with it – or get FIRED!
Sincerely,
Jimmy
I’ve never even listened to her one time (true story not a joke) nor did I know she’s a Dyke with a white woman. So glad that era is over.
I just got an email from our Top Guy. Some big wigs did an audit on our whole shebang out here. The Top Guy’s email says the same things they’ve said for years. Our leadership sucks, we can’t solve problems, we can’t think outside the box. Yet for years, whenever a problem comes up, and an outside the box answer is presented, the leadership balks and the solution is DOA. Then we promote more people to “leadership” who support the status quo. Trump and DOGE are needed.
People have been touching America’s boats. A lot. Well okay, they try to touch our boats and we shoot their stupid Iranian missiles and drones down. Why isn’t this bigger news?