Doctor "J" Posted by Oppo on 11 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with J. . Jurassin Park: Where a cop tells you to put your vehicle. . JuJuBees: Hitler's least favorite kind of bees. . Jump Street: Bad TikTok challenge.
Juggaroos: The award winning prequel to Babesleaga. 🎗️
Jurkey- dehydrated turkey.
Yummy, all I’ve ever had is beef and 🦌 venison jerky.(the best)
Can’t wait until V gets here.
Jugglers- Sydney Sweeney’s chest when she rides along a bumpy road.
I saw the movie where she flashed them and all I could say was….daaaaaauuuuummmm!