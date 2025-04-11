Doctor “J”

Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with J.

.

Jurassin Park: Where a cop tells you to put your vehicle.

.

JuJuBees: Hitler’s least favorite kind of bees.

.

Jump Street: Bad TikTok challenge.

