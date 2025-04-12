K Thx Posted by Oppo on 12 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with K. . Kaleidoscope: Cinematographic process used to project movie “When Worlds Kaleid.” . Khaaaaaaan!: Interjection, question, statement, and expletive. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Kangs:
Obama – “We wuz Kangs and going to fundamentally change the United States of America but the white man held us down.”
Knockers, What: Mel Brooks joke.
Kooties – Communist cooties. Several U.S. Senators have serious infections.
I smell a Crat. A great, big Demo Crat.
Kamala- to screw something up; to blow it.
Krankenwachter- to sit on one’s couch and watch soap operas all day because you are too sick to do anything else.
I detect an endless spiral.
Krap (noun):
Really sh!tty music (the k is silent)