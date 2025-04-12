News You Can Use

Hey! Don’t do this!

Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on ‘unsecured’ penguin

UPI | 4/11/25 | Ben Hooper

…

The passenger riding in the front seat of the helicopter held the box containing the penguin on his lap, securing it with his hands, but he lost his grip just after take-off and the box slid into the pilot’s cyclic pitch control lever.

The lever was pushed to the far-right position, causing the helicopter to roll to the right and strike the ground with its rotors.

The report said the helicopter, which landed on its side, “sustained serious damage, but no human or penguin passengers were harmed.”