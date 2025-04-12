News You Can Use

Hey! Don’t do this!

Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on ‘unsecured’ penguin
UPI | 4/11/25 | Ben Hooper

The passenger riding in the front seat of the helicopter held the box containing the penguin on his lap, securing it with his hands, but he lost his grip just after take-off and the box slid into the pilot’s cyclic pitch control lever.

The lever was pushed to the far-right position, causing the helicopter to roll to the right and strike the ground with its rotors.

The report said the helicopter, which landed on its side, “sustained serious damage, but no human or penguin passengers were harmed.”

Well, that’s a headline you don’t see every day.

I wouldn’t even ride with an intern in my lap if I was in the passenger seat of a helicopter.

