Straight Line of the Day: The Quality of Mercy Is Not Strained, But… Posted by Oppo on 19 April 2025, 12:00 pm
Mercy is a non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverage marketed as a preventative for hangovers and alcohol flush so you can strain it and look like an idiot if you want to…
The quality of mercy is not strained, but the rats I shoot with the upgraded pellet gun are ignorant of it.
…. but President Trump is fresh out of patience with the Ukrainians and Russians.
The Quality of Mercy Is Not Strained, But…
is highly stressed and looking for some relief.
…it droppeth like the gentle rain from a wood chipper, dude.
…but it is undeniably twisted.
… my hernia is…
…but my quantity of mercy is severely con-strained.