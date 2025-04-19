Q Will Provide You With Some Gadgets For Your Mission Posted by Oppo on 19 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your mission is to create a new word or phrase that begins with Q. As in Scrabble, you get 10 points for each. . Que Pasha? — Query by Mexican-Iranian caught on the southern border. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Queerbec:
Suburb of Quebec – never go there unless you’re queer.
The Quibble With Tribbles – title of a Star Trek episode in an alternate quniverse.
It was a total gay quniverse. 😨
Quibble: when you complain about the kibble of dubious quality.
Quackxotic: Overly idealistic trust in medical advice of dubious origin…
Qxotic: Overly idealistic trust in conspiracy theories of dubious origin…
Queeztacular: The dominant feeling about most news these days…
Quibititis an unhealthy fascination with Arks.