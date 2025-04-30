Zounds! Of Zilence?

“Thou whoreson zed! Thou unnecessary letter! My lord, if you will give me leave, I will tread this unbolted villain into mortar, and daub the wall of a jakes with him.”
— Shakespeare
.
Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with Z.
.
Tomorrow, we start in with ordinal numbers, 1 through infinity.
Zenophobia: an irrational fear of philosophers who specialize in paradox…
Zip Line: No points, no rebounds, no assists, no steals…
Z-spot
What Klingons call the G-spot.
Zitherize: Ruin a piece of music by using an inappropriate instrument…
Zuck: v. – to really be bad at something, in an entitled, bilionaire-ish sort of way. I.E. – “That guy zucks…”
Zuckerbergs:
What Trump is renaming icebergs.
Theenith :
Quality of being Z
Zickerel- adj. Useless, e.g. Democrat.
zorrowful – what I felt as a kid when they stopped making my favorite program.
Zebra, what French women take off.
Wait a minute. That’s what Hungarian women say. (Exp. the Gabor sisters)
Lebra is French.