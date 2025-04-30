Zounds! Of Zilence?

“Thou whoreson zed! Thou unnecessary letter! My lord, if you will give me leave, I will tread this unbolted villain into mortar, and daub the wall of a jakes with him.”

— Shakespeare

.

Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with Z.

.

Tomorrow, we start in with ordinal numbers, 1 through infinity.

