Macho Head Games

As part of my Master-Click-Bait empire, I offer the following online games that should monetize — I mean, interest — you.

.

Chordle: I think of a word, give you four tries to guess it, give you no clues or hints, and do not respond to complaints or summonses.

.

Sodoffo: I think of a number, then other numbers, which don’t add up to anything, and sell your IP address.

.

Gandhi Crush: Something about India. Will presumably get curiosity clicks just based on a percentage of their population.

.

Online Poker Gambling(?): I show you five cards and inform you that my cards beat them. Your credit card is debited because you entered it in order to play, dumbass. Same with online slots, in case you haven’t figured that out. Online sluts, too, now that I think of it. OnlyNerds!

.

Farmvillain: If you own a farm, I think you can pretty much guess where this is going.

.

I am paying top dollar for any other ideas submitted to me without any Intellectual Property clause.

Like this: Like Loading...