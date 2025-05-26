Straight Line of the Day: The Spirit Is Willing, But… Posted by Oppo on 26 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
The spirit is willing but the flesh is spongy and bruised.
…but the will can be suppressed with spirits.
I was going to say, “…but the bottle is empty.” I like yours better.
….the mind is weak…
… the soul is cheap…
. . . only The Shadow Knows
The spirit is willing and the brain is good – but the body is shot!
… only for multiples of 76…
The flesh has a restraining order in place.
…I got no weed, whites or wine. Not even a sign.
