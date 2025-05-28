Straight Line of the Day — Well, Look at That: The Neighbors Are… Posted by Oppo on 28 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
… putting in a koi pond. Yum!
Well, Look at That: The Neighbors Are…
Starting to complain in the Obama’s DC neighborhood that there’s been entirely way too many suspicious looking white people coming and going.
Well, look at that: the neighbors are…
… tearing out all of their grass and covering the hole with wood chips, while another neighbor is tearing out their succulents to install real grass – that’s a local environmental push…
…out of sight, out of mind.
…vaccinated.
…dropping like flies.
…going through ’em like crap through a goose!
… packing up to leave Cali, while squatters are lining up to move in….
. . . getting off my lawn. Life is good.
Laying down smoke grenades and covering fire so they can remove those Harris/Walz yard signs.
Ooops. That wasn’t meant to be a reply.
Doh! Missed opportunity.
…getting our combined shipment of 4th of July fireworks delivered!!!
…feeding the raccoons.
…taking collections to bail out the poor antifa members who were unjustly jailed after those evil Christians prayed and left them with no choice but to assault police officers.
That was a round of 2 truths and a lie. Can you guess which one was the lie?
I can’t believe you feed raccoons! Flea-invested, raccoon virus-carrying varmints!! Don’t do it!
(But you’re not lying.)
I don’t feed the critters, my neighbor does, and I actually don’t mind because it keeps them away from our chickens. But everyone knows antifa doesn’t need bail money in Seattle, they just release them on personal recognizance or drop the charges all together.
Apologies, Biscuit, I temporarily forgot what this thread was about. I was thinking about Biscotti and distracted myself.