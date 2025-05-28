Straight Line of the Day — Well, Look at That: The Neighbors Are…

Posted by on

17 Comments

  2. Well, Look at That: The Neighbors Are…
    Starting to complain in the Obama’s DC neighborhood that there’s been entirely way too many suspicious looking white people coming and going.

    1
    Reply to this comment

  3. Well, look at that: the neighbors are…

    … tearing out all of their grass and covering the hole with wood chips, while another neighbor is tearing out their succulents to install real grass – that’s a local environmental push…

    2
    Reply to this comment

  9. …getting our combined shipment of 4th of July fireworks delivered!!!

    …feeding the raccoons.

    …taking collections to bail out the poor antifa members who were unjustly jailed after those evil Christians prayed and left them with no choice but to assault police officers.

    1
    Reply to this comment

    • I don’t feed the critters, my neighbor does, and I actually don’t mind because it keeps them away from our chickens. But everyone knows antifa doesn’t need bail money in Seattle, they just release them on personal recognizance or drop the charges all together.

      1
      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.