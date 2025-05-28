Somebody Stop Them!

I thought we did in 1776 and 1945, but I guess not.

“Reduce the Need for Personal Vehicles”: Top Massachusetts Democrat Wants to Limit How Many Miles Residents Can Drive or Drive at All, Because ‘Climate Change’
Gateway Pundit | May 25th 2025 | Kristinn Taylor

Massachusetts Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Stone Creem (D) introduced a bill this year to create a commission with the goal of reducing the number of miles driven by residents in their cars because of ‘climate change’, with an ultimate goal to “reduce the need for personal vehicles.”

The 82-year-old Creem wants the state government to promulgate regulations that could fine residents for driving too much and force them into riding public transportation, using bikes paths and walking.

Excerpt from Bill S. 2246:

Section 81. (a) To relieve traffic congestion, improve air quality, and promote compliance with the greenhouse gas emissions limits established pursuant to chapter 21N, the secretary shall, in consultation with the secretary of economic development, the secretary of energy and environmental affairs, and the secretary of housing and livable communities, set a statewide vehicle miles traveled reduction goal for the year 2030 and for every fifth year thereafter.

Stallin’s Five-Year Plan.

  3. Why is it always cars they go after? AC and Furnace units literally pump hot air outside. It is actually their job. Why aren’t they telling people in MASS they can’t turn their furnace above say 65, and outlaw AC altogether. Hell, they could also ban AC in cars. That would surely limit the miles driven. Fluff those idiots. Let them be miserable in ways that even fat lazy democrats will care about.

  4. I can’t drive the way I feel
    Things you do don’t seem real
    Tell me how much is the fine
    ‘Cause I’m running out of time
    Won’t you ever let me be?
    This waiting ’round’s killing me
    Creem drives me crazy
    Like no one else
    Creem drives me crazy
    And I can’t drive myself
    I can’t get anywhere
    Cyndi just don’t care
    Everything she says denies
    But to me there’s no surprise
    What I once had were open roads
    Things went wrong, my mind explodes
    Creem drives me crazy
    Like no one else
    She drives me crazy
    And I can’t drive myself
    I won’t make it out of town
    This new law brings me down
    Creem drives me crazy
    Like no one else
    She drives me crazy
    And I can’t drive myself
    She drives me crazy
    Like no one else
    She drives me crazy
    And I can’t drive myself
    She drives me crazy
    Like no one else
    She drives me crazy
    And I can’t help myself

