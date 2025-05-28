Somebody Stop Them!

I thought we did in 1776 and 1945, but I guess not.
“Reduce the Need for Personal Vehicles”: Top Massachusetts Democrat Wants to Limit How Many Miles Residents Can Drive or Drive at All, Because ‘Climate Change’
May 25th 2025
Massachusetts Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Stone Creem (D) introduced a bill this year to create a commission with the goal of reducing the number of miles driven by residents in their cars because of ‘climate change’, with an ultimate goal to “reduce the need for personal vehicles.”
The 82-year-old Creem wants the state government to promulgate regulations that could fine residents for driving too much and force them into riding public transportation, using bikes paths and walking.
Excerpt from Bill S. 2246:
Section 81. (a) To relieve traffic congestion, improve air quality, and promote compliance with the greenhouse gas emissions limits established pursuant to chapter 21N, the secretary shall, in consultation with the secretary of economic development, the secretary of energy and environmental affairs, and the secretary of housing and livable communities, set a statewide vehicle miles traveled reduction goal for the year 2030 and for every fifth year thereafter.
Stallin’s Five-Year Plan.
No one ever said Cynthia was the Creem of the crop…
Gene, dämmit, I wasn’t going to look. I WAS just going to reply with something like, “Yes, but the real question is, would you bag her?”
But then I looked.
Step away from the carcass.
I have standards…and a bit of a Germ Phobia.
Hey! Let’s have a limit for non-residents, too!!
ZERO.
(You couldn’t pay me to set foot in that state again.)
Why is it always cars they go after? AC and Furnace units literally pump hot air outside. It is actually their job. Why aren’t they telling people in MASS they can’t turn their furnace above say 65, and outlaw AC altogether. Hell, they could also ban AC in cars. That would surely limit the miles driven. Fluff those idiots. Let them be miserable in ways that even fat lazy democrats will care about.
