A Reset of Us for the Upset of Us

I’m thinking of considering proposing a suggestion to ponder perhaps mulling reducing the qualification for a Harvey Award from 10 likes to 5 likes, because the votes just aren’t materializing for the worthy ones.
This is because we don’t use mail-in ballots, electronic voting machines, endless recounts, and flooded bathrooms. We should.
I blame Brandon. The economy he left has people hoarding everything, especially bacon.
Change it to the Basil Award, or the Basil Award, for a while just for a goof.
5 likes should get a Har award.
Maybe people should just be funnier.
Are you joking?
Everyone should be.
Speak for yourself. I’m hilarious.
Maybe TOO MANY funny people. ‘Cuz we’re such a dang funny bunch. Like when I hit the cereal aisle at the store … Too many choices!
Does anyone here recall who suggested that bacon be the award?
Wasn’t it that dude Delbert Maynard?
You mean this Delbert?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrek2HkOqs4&t=16s
Nah, I think he overdosed on pancakes over 10 years ago.
He’s gonna break a hip if not careful.
As the real Nostradamus around here, I predict that whatever threshold you set, I will consistently draw fewer bacons than said threshold…
Yes, but are you an historian?
I went over to Basil’s Blog and looked around. Dude. Like he vanished in 2021 after hitting his head at his sister’s house? But the blog is still up. What’s up with that if he’s gone? Basil (not Basil)?
Harvey’s is gone except for an archive on the Wayback Machine.
I want whatever Nostradamus was smoking in that cave.
“Does anyone here recall who suggested that bacon be the award?”
Here’s the answer to my question:
https://www.imao.us/2012/08/how-to-honor-a-fellow-moon-nuker/#comments
Scroll down to August 7, 2012 at 11:10 AM.
“You deserve Bacon!”