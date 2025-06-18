A Reset of Us for the Upset of Us

Posted by on

I’m thinking of considering proposing a suggestion to ponder perhaps mulling reducing the qualification for a Harvey Award from 10 likes to 5 likes, because the votes just aren’t materializing for the worthy ones.

This is because we don’t use mail-in ballots, electronic voting machines, endless recounts, and flooded bathrooms. We should.

16 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.