Helpful Tip #1 Posted by Oppo on 18 June 2025, 3:00 pm If you think there is too much A.I. in your laptop, turn the laptop upside down and give it a vigorous shake. Most of that stuff should come out. Works for italics, too. 1
Next week:
How To Hammer Uppercase Into Lowercase
Those Uppercasers think they’re better than everyone else.
And if you’re running Windows on that laptop, don’t hesitate to bang it hard on your desk to loosen up those sluggish files that have been accumulating and slowing it down. And remember, if you ever spill coffee or drinks on it, be sure and thoroughly dry it out in a 250° oven for at least 60 minutes. And BTW, you really should have a protective drip pan under it as a safety “bit bucket” in case of flooding garbage data from website crashes (like IMAO’s’).
So my coputer is just like an Etch A Sketch?
The proof is in the *posting*…