Straight Line of the Day: More Urgent Legislation Texas Might Pass: …

A list of some of the things that the Texas House prioritized this session.
X (twitter) | 6/6/2025 | Brian Harrison (TX State Rep)
Betrayal! Instead of dealing with Texas property taxes, I’m releasing a list of some of the things that the Texas House prioritized this session.
All of these PASSED the House, yet no bills to eliminate property taxes were even allowed to be debated!
HB 1904: Makes it a crime to release balloons.
HR 161: Congratulates Beyoncé for winning three Grammys at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
HR 404: Recognizes Zoroastrian Day at the State Capitol.
HR 32: Recognizes Pakistan Day at the State Capitol.
HB 3832: Creates “animal friendly” license plates.
HB 366: Criminalizes political memes.
HB 2858: Establishes a new Mexican Guest Worker Program.
HB 27: Removes requirement for high school students to learn economics.
HCR 101: Designates the tomahawk rib-eye steak as the official State Steak of Texas.
HB 4751: Creates crony corporatism and corporate welfare for quantum manufacturing.
SB 22: Gives $1.5 billion to liberal Hollywood.
HB 2462: Allows women to ride alone in HOV lanes.
….and so on and so on…
I won’t be happy until the Longhorn replaces the Bald Eagle as the national symbol.
We hold that truth to be self-bovident.
You haven’t lived, in this universe anyway, until you’ve had a Tomahawk Bone-In Ribeye…with Stubb’s BBQ sauce.
Jamaican me hungry.
Me too. Can you Uber-Eats these?
Dems and GOP are two sides of the same filthy coin.
An analogy: The elected officials are the officers on the bridge. The unwashed masses who are scrubbing the deck down below get into arguments and fist fights over issues for the entertainment of the officers. The only thing that matters to those on the bridge is to stay on the bridge. They don’t care whose hand is at the helm or where the ship is headed, as long as they stay on the bridge.
Here is a cynical man after my own heart.
Captain QUEEGBLT.
Time to vote out sorry ass GOP.
It’s time for the Libertarians to seize control.
Hey, FrnakJ moved there, and what good did that do?
It’s all the fault of those ex-pat Californians, like my brother-in-law and his family…
…limit the vote to property owners only… wait, that doesn’t fix the Cali in-law problem… I know, limit the vote to natural-born Texan property owners…
Those with all hate (against evil), no chattel.
As far as the official State Stake of Texas goes, I prefer the stick pointed at both ends. And Ralph agrees with me.
But is it Vlad under the Constitution?
“HB 2462: Allows women to ride alone in HOV lanes.”
Your ticket can now reach the Supreme Court, where they can’t define women. Go for it, guys!
The Tender Sex has now become the Nolo Contendere sex.