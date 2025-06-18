Straight Line of the Day: More Urgent Legislation Texas Might Pass: …

A list of some of the things that the Texas House prioritized this session.

X (twitter) | 6/6/2025 | Brian Harrison (TX State Rep)

Betrayal! Instead of dealing with Texas property taxes, I’m releasing a list of some of the things that the Texas House prioritized this session.

All of these PASSED the House, yet no bills to eliminate property taxes were even allowed to be debated!

HB 1904: Makes it a crime to release balloons.

HR 161: Congratulates Beyoncé for winning three Grammys at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

HR 404: Recognizes Zoroastrian Day at the State Capitol.

HR 32: Recognizes Pakistan Day at the State Capitol.

HB 3832: Creates “animal friendly” license plates.

HB 366: Criminalizes political memes.

HB 2858: Establishes a new Mexican Guest Worker Program.

HB 27: Removes requirement for high school students to learn economics.

HCR 101: Designates the tomahawk rib-eye steak as the official State Steak of Texas.

HB 4751: Creates crony corporatism and corporate welfare for quantum manufacturing.

SB 22: Gives $1.5 billion to liberal Hollywood.

HB 2462: Allows women to ride alone in HOV lanes.

….and so on and so on…