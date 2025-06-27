Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 6/20/2025 : New Matches for 6/27/2025

I am your guest hostess for this week. I hope you’re excited.
Results
|Ursula Andress
|No Preference
|Zena Marshall
|181
|2
|30
|Daniela Bianchi
|No Preference
|Eunice Gayson
|153
|2
|22
Matches for 6/27/2025
Match 1
Martine Beswick ((Zora, Paula Caplan) vs Lana Wood {Plenty O’Toole)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Martine Beswick
|1 – 1 – 0
|230 – 1 – 125
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: English Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lana Wood
|1 – 1 – 0
|303 – 0 – 214
Actress: Lana Wood Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.
Match 2
Aliza Gur (Vida) vs Lola Larson (Bambi)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Aliza Gur
|1 – 1 – 0
|85 – 20 – 178
Actress: Aliza Gur Nationality: Israeli Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lola Larson
|0 – 2 – 0
|68 – 8 – 382
Actress: Lola Larson Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Bambi and Thumper were the two gymnastic bodyguards holding Willard Whyte prisoner in his Las Vegas villa. When Bond enters to rescue Whyte, he meets Bambi and Thumper, who introduce themselves, and then take it in turns to attack Bond, somewhat playfully.