Straight Line of the Day: AOC Can Solve All the World’s Problems! Here’s How: … Posted by Oppo on 27 June 2025, 12:00 pm Convince Hillary that mullahs have proof of her guilt. Convince Greenland to cede part of Greenland to Greenland.
Serve everybody martinis.
Real martinis– gin and vermouth, no vodka.
Now I want one, either way, with 3 olives.
Shaken, not stirred.
…just admit that her Green New Scam would be even worse than a Bernie Madoff Ponzi Scheme but try harder to realistically convince people communism is the way of the future.
Declare voters wanted all three boobs voting on their behalf.
Tariffs. But *interstate* tariffs.
Replace that Churchill bust with her bust in the Oval Office.
Have someone, probably Juan or Juanita the custodians, find three million autopen signed Executive Orders Biden left behind, in that box outside the gate.
Give Trump her opinion on every issue.
Trump does exactly the opposite.
World’s problems solved.
Of course, if she could arrange for all Democrats, middle east barbarians, telemarketers, spammers, and (see Blazing Saddles list) to take trips to the sun at night, that works too.
Step 1: Book a segment on MSNBC
Step 2: Jibber Jabber
Step 3: Invite the editor to dinner.
90% of the media will report that AOC solved all the world’s problems within hours.
… pronounce it “Basil”.
Oh GOD!
Wait. Did you say Basil (not Basil)?
Okay then.
Got me thinking — you could encounter the same problem.
Ways To Pronounce “Jimmy”:
Jimmy
Jimmeh
Jim’@
Chimmy
Shimmy (after martinis)
JAMES + {Last Name}! (Mother)
A few more over the years:
Jiminy
James The Apostle
Jimbo
JimboBob
Fruitcake
Two-gun Pete with the smelly feet
LooseLace
How come your sister’s so good lookin’ and you’re so ugly?
Yeah… How come?
Because she has good jeans.
ba da BAD!
Might one inquire whence “LooseLace” originated?
Loose shoelaces.
C’mon, man! I had my first girl crush at the age of 2. And I remember it.
Wait. Something about panties down…
Oh. I thought it had something to do with those old-fashioned pants that laced up the front, because they had no zipper.
You know, George WaSchwingTon and all them.
Invite all Congressional Democrats to a fact finding tour of North Sentinal Island.
Tribescury!
A FAFO-finding tour.
I don’t want her to solve all the worlds problems.
I just want someone to cure all her ills.
Don’t want to solve her problems
Just want to cure her ills;
Don’t want to hear no pablum
Just want to see her skills
Let’s dance…
She went to University, but
Wouldn’t want to B.U.
Said she’s “Sandy From the Bronx”
But went to private skoo —
Less dance ….
I never wanted to grasp the word “University” as much.
Once they sag she’ll only have her keen intellect to fall back on.
Those be the start of some real lyrics!
Songwriter! Please pick up the white courtesy telephone.
Goin’ play some Democrat Blues. Want to hear ’em? Here goes…