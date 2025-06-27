24 Comments

  3. Declare voters wanted all three boobs voting on their behalf.

    Tariffs. But *interstate* tariffs.

    Replace that Churchill bust with her bust in the Oval Office.

    Have someone, probably Juan or Juanita the custodians, find three million autopen signed Executive Orders Biden left behind, in that box outside the gate.

    1
    Reply to this comment

  4. Give Trump her opinion on every issue.
    Trump does exactly the opposite.
    World’s problems solved.

    Of course, if she could arrange for all Democrats, middle east barbarians, telemarketers, spammers, and (see Blazing Saddles list) to take trips to the sun at night, that works too.

    3
    Reply to this comment

  5. AOC Can Solve All the World’s Problems! Here’s How: …

    Step 1: Book a segment on MSNBC
    Step 2: Jibber Jabber
    Step 3: Invite the editor to dinner.

    90% of the media will report that AOC solved all the world’s problems within hours.

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.