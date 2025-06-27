Then I Guess We Need a White-In Candidate

A Whiter Shade of Beyond-the-Pale?

Zohran Mamdani Proposes Taxing ‘Whiter Neighborhoods’ in NYC

Newsweek | June 27, 2025

New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has said he wants to “shift the tax burden” to “richer and whiter neighborhoods” if he secures election in November.

A housing policy document on Mamdani’s official website includes a pledge to “shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods.”

Newsweek contacted the Mamdani campaign for comment via email on Friday outside of regular office hours. [[[ How convenient. Could have waited until they were open, Newsweek. ]]]

Mamdani’s proposal has already sparked a backlash with one conservative commentator branding him racist …