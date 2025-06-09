I’m Already Tired of This TV Show, “L.A. Riots.” Is There a Spin-Off? Posted by Oppo on 9 June 2025, 3:00 pm Like “National Guard”? I’d binge-watch that. “Rod + Knee = King: The Newscycle!” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Didn’t the Obama’s make a show called the Gay Streets of San Francisco? You wouldn’t like that one either.
I’m looking forward to “Whiff of the Grape” reality show.
Description: Guys sampling fine wines while watching videos of rioters getting arrested. A riot. Advertising tie-in: close-ups of which products are being looted and which are not.
The spin-off could be, “The Old, the Bad and the Ugly”, staring Maxine Waters … maybe?
“I’m Already Tired of This TV Show, “L.A. Riots.”
Probably because the cops need a bunch of Dirty Harry’s. Maybe the marines will do better.
But if you must have a spin-off, I’d call it “LA Vigilantes.”
“Stay tuned as the “peaceful, foreign-born, Democrat-paid protesters” who are burning LA get their heads blown clean off – LIVE!! – on TV. You can’t beat this with a stick!!!” (Program not available in Illinois, Minnesota, Vermont, Washington and Massachusetts.”
I’m pitching Survivor: Skid Row Homeless Camp as a sure fire hit…
Spin-Off: Back From the USA
Follows the exploits of those poor innocent souls who were deported back to their country of origin.
Catch phrase: “Holy ****holey!”