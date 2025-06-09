I’m Already Tired of This TV Show, “L.A. Riots.” Is There a Spin-Off?

Posted by on

Like “National Guard”? I’d binge-watch that.

“Rod + Knee = King: The Newscycle!”

8 Comments

    • Description: Guys sampling fine wines while watching videos of rioters getting arrested. A riot. Advertising tie-in: close-ups of which products are being looted and which are not.

      2
      Reply to this comment

  4. “I’m Already Tired of This TV Show, “L.A. Riots.”

    Probably because the cops need a bunch of Dirty Harry’s. Maybe the marines will do better.

    But if you must have a spin-off, I’d call it “LA Vigilantes.”

    “Stay tuned as the “peaceful, foreign-born, Democrat-paid protesters” who are burning LA get their heads blown clean off – LIVE!! – on TV. You can’t beat this with a stick!!!” (Program not available in Illinois, Minnesota, Vermont, Washington and Massachusetts.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.