Straight Line of the Day: What Can You Do When the Speechcrime Police Come to Your Door?

Germany’s ‘Speechcrime’ Raids Are a Chilling Sign of Things To Come

The European Conservative | 25 Jun, 2025 | Lauren Smith

At around 6 a.m. this morning, hundreds of people across Germany awoke to police officers at their door. Their only ‘crime’ is to have openly made critical or offensive comments on the internet, many about specific politicians.

…

Suspects have had their tablets, laptops, and phones confiscated, and their homes searched. This operation has been taking place annually for several years now, to enforce paragraph 188 of the German criminal code. This was amended in 2021 to make it a criminal offence to insult a political figure, punishable by a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

According to the BKA, there were 10,732 crimes related to online hate speech last year—that’s an increase of roughly 34% since 2023. Compared to 2021, the numbers have quadrupled. Naturally, the vast majority of the posts being targeted by police come from the right wing of the political spectrum.