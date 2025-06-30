Straight Line of the Day: What Can You Do When the Speechcrime Police Come to Your Door?

Germany’s ‘Speechcrime’ Raids Are a Chilling Sign of Things To Come
The European Conservative | 25 Jun, 2025 | Lauren Smith
At around 6 a.m. this morning, hundreds of people across Germany awoke to police officers at their door. Their only ‘crime’ is to have openly made critical or offensive comments on the internet, many about specific politicians.
…
Suspects have had their tablets, laptops, and phones confiscated, and their homes searched. This operation has been taking place annually for several years now, to enforce paragraph 188 of the German criminal code. This was amended in 2021 to make it a criminal offence to insult a political figure, punishable by a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
According to the BKA, there were 10,732 crimes related to online hate speech last year—that’s an increase of roughly 34% since 2023. Compared to 2021, the numbers have quadrupled. Naturally, the vast majority of the posts being targeted by police come from the right wing of the political spectrum.
From a different source:
A national scandal has erupted when the details of the cases became public, such as the case of a pensioner, Stefan Niehoff, having his house raided over calling former Economic Minister Robert Habeck an “idiot.”
…
In another case, someone criticized CDU leader Friedrich Merz as “drunken.”
Could we call in Ethel Merz to testify? Lucy to do some splainin’?
It is unclear who was targeted in the latest raids and what statements they made.
[[ “Who was targeted?” “Shut up, Klink.” “Yes, sir, shutting up.” ]]
…
As an example of the type of raids going on, last year, a 14-year-old German boy had his house raided for posting a banned hashtag on TikTok, which translated to “Everything for Germany.”
— Remix | June 25, 2025
Well, I guess “Everything for IMAO” won’t be playing for drunken German idiots anymore.
Looks like The Fourth Reich is beginning to raise it’s fascist head….again.
From the Huns to the Fourth Reich. Sieg Heisenberg! Und you vill like it!
(The Russians. Don’t forget the Russians..)
Who would you rather have over to dinner? Jackbooted Hans? Or crazy Ivan?
Wow, I just sang that in EMinor and it blew me away.
Remember why we have a Second Amendment and the Germans don’t.
I really didn’t even know if they have any amendments or any other documents that give people some freedom over there. They better start letting freedom ring over there or….WW3. Just like they started the first two. When they start blitzkrieging Russia again is when we will know somethings up.
You mean why we “Had” a second Amendment. I know it varies state to state, but I can’t buy ammo online, I can’t purchase a gun with a magazine that holds more than 10 rounds, has a threaded barrel, any rifle with a hand shroud, any AR, AK, or any number of “Assault Rifles” on a list, or parts to such rifles. I may not build my own guns unless I use an FFL and register them. I am required to take training before I can purchase a gun. I am not allowed to privately sell, loan, or transfer my guns without paying an FFL to do so, including background checks. AND soon, the law was signed but hasn’t gone into effect yet, I will require a permission slip from the state before I can purchase what limited guns I still can.
Cali or Colorado? New York? If it is Texas the Republic truly is doomed.
Heil Hitler and say welcome to the party, boys.
Out lib them and get enough people to change the definitions of many words to mean Nazi bastid.
Invade Poland, surrender,
Most countries don’t guarantee ‘free speech.’ But they do have ‘criminal speech .’
Achieving free speech requires the right of self-defense which usually requires a war with weapons that you also win the right to possess.
If your weapons are taken away, your freedom of speech vanishes with them.
I would say, “ No thank you, officer. We already have one, you see…”
I would play the “Bad Boys” song and only communicate with them through singing. Might also put a sticker on my door that says “only gay cops come to my door”.
Might not work that well these days.