Straight Line of the Day: You Mark My Words! Posted by Oppo on 9 June 2025, 12:00 pm
… They are all correct, so you should give me a 100% grade…
…only if they’re spelled correctly.
You Mark My Words! …
You won’t like the way I “mark” your words.
No.
… California is gonna burn, but not the usual wildfire kind of burn we’re used to…
You mark my words, I mark your face…
I would need to figure out how to use red on here. Then it’s marking time to add all those missing oxford commas. But it would be a bit hypocritical of me, considering I’m pro’lly one of the worst offenders for proper grammar.
You Mark My Words! …
I’ll cut you.
Don’t be like those protesting Wet Backs in Cali.
I’ll cut you!
… just wait till your Father gets home.
I’ll mark yours to market!
“I have a dream, which people will little note nor long remember, that we will never give in, never give in. Instead, we will ask not what our country can do for you, but, Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall, and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon…”
I thought Joe Biden’s quotes were a — you know, the thing of the past.
Someone has to take up the mantle, if only to prevent him from tripping over it…