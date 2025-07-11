Nobody Mentions the Elephant in the Room Posted by Oppo on 11 July 2025, 3:00 pm I mean, if it’s in the room, why not mention it? Either the room was built around it, or there’s a very large door-flap especially made for an elephant. Either way, how is it a surprise that there’s an elephant in the room?
That’s because he’s not wearing clothes.
But he is in Groucho’s pajamas. That’s why Groucho shot him…
That’s an horse of a different color.
Last time I did that I got called “Mr. Obvious.”
Elephants have low blood pressure and are cool easy going…like Uber Drivers. 😎
It’s the Aye-eye’s you need to watch out for…unless you don’t mind them constantly giving you the finger.
Wikipedia:
The aye-aye is a long-fingered lemur, a strepsirrhine primate native to Madagascar with rodent-like teeth that perpetually grow and a special thin middle finger that they can use to catch grubs and larvae out of tree trunks.
It is the world’s largest nocturnal primate.
And great for flipping off truckers.
I spelled it wrong and it feels like someone poked me in the eye eye. 👀
Which do you mean, African or Asian?
Why mention it? It’s pretty obvious.