Nobody Mentions the Elephant in the Room

I mean, if it’s in the room, why not mention it?

Either the room was built around it, or there’s a very large door-flap especially made for an elephant. Either way, how is it a surprise that there’s an elephant in the room?

  3. Elephants have low blood pressure and are cool easy going…like Uber Drivers. 😎
    It’s the Aye-eye’s you need to watch out for…unless you don’t mind them constantly giving you the finger.

