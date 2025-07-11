Moderna: Like Aversion

“MAHA Don’t Preach”

Moderna gets full US approval for COVID shot in at-risk children 6 months and older

Reuters | 7/10/25

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval for Moderna’s (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, in children aged 6 months through 11 years who are at an increased risk of the disease, the company said on Thursday.

The shot was previously available for pediatric populations under emergency use authorization. Moderna expects to make its updated vaccine available for eligible U.S. population for the 2025-26 respiratory virus season.

Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had in May said the U.S. has stopped recommending routine COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children and healthy pregnant women. However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said shots remain an option for healthy children when parents and doctors agree that it is needed.

The agency recommended updated COVID vaccines for everyone aged six months and older, following the guidance of its panel of outside experts.