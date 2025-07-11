Straizt Line of the Day: Things an “Average Boris” Might Say: … Posted by Oppo on 11 July 2025, 12:00 pm … I was going to say “in Russia,” but I guess he could be anywhere in the world.
“McEnroe, you glorious bastard!”
Thinking outside the service box.
“Thirteenth floor balcony — is this where trial is to be held?”
“The monster was the best friend I ever had.”
“Sorry about Putin…”
Natasha is one tasty dish of borscht, da comrade?
“Imma Stud Muffin.”
Well, average Boors might…
“Kill Moose and Squirrel”
“But make look like accident. Moose falls off roof lands on squirrel. “
“Wodka.”
Not much else.