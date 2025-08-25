At a Loss for Words

Pritzker signs bill allowing immigrants to become driving instructors
WAND News (Illinois) | 08/21/2025 | Mike Miletich
Illinois started to provide standard driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants last year. Gov. JB Pritzker has now signed a bill into law to allow them to become driving instructors.
In 2013, Illinois led the country as one of the first states to issue temporary visitor driver’s licenses to help drivers who passed road tests regardless of immigration status. The 2024 law allowed undocumented immigrants to receive standard IDs without the large purple mark stating not valid for identification.
House Bill 3125 will allow anyone with a TVDL for at least two years to teach driving courses. Sponsors said this change will help expand the people eligible to become driving instructors without reducing qualifications for the job.
passing an exam from the Secretary of State’s office on traffic laws and safe driving practices, while being able to physically operate a motor vehicle safely and graduating from an accredited high school,” said Sen. Karina Villa (D-West Chicago).
Potential driving instructors must also be authorized to work in the United States.
The new law will take effect on Jan. 1.
