News You Can Use

St. Pete woman wearing hot dog costume arrested after putting toilet paper on neighbor’s vehicle

Fox13 News | 8/22/2025 The St. Pete Police Department said Marcia Morgan was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. Officers said Morgan was upset that her neighbor was parking near her yard when the incident started. They said she, while dressed in a hot dog costume, started leaning against her neighbor’s vehicle. She also ripped toilet paper and started placing it all over the vehicle, the responding officer said in her arrest affidavit. She’s accused of being intoxicated and refusing to cooperate with the investigation, according to SPPD.

“Started leaning against her neighbor’s vehicle” can cover a bewildering variety of scenarios.