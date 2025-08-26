“Look, I’ve got nine flags, and there are nine of you. So let’s do a deal.”
OK folks, lunchtime. Big Macs, Chalupas & Baconators are awaiting in the anteroom down the hall. Meet back here in :30.
Trump: “No, I’m sorry, Kamala’s not here. Next question.”
{Bribe offered}
Trump: “No, I’m sorry, Hillary’s not here either. Next question.”
“Nobody leaves until the terrible person who took my Diet Coke confesses…”
“You think Ukraine is a conflict zone? Cross me and you’ll feel some conflict!”
Trump:
“And that little Zywenski just look at him with chili dog sauce all over his cute little face I still can’t believe he out ate me on them….it was 11 chili dogs for Z and only 9 for me…the fries did it…I shouldn’t have ate the fries 🍟 also but they were so fresh and hot…you know, like Bill Clinton’s intern Monica back in the day.”
Trump: “Okay, show of hands.”
Consider yourself complimented. I brought seats for you.
