Friday Night Open Thread: As I Remember It

As I remember it:
My gearless bicycle was a P-51, and the neighbor’s bike was a “Nazi Jap Zero.”
The neighborhood had Nazis around every outbuilding during war games with the neighborhood kids.
I was able to plump down in a chair with a drink in my hand without ever spilling a drop.
Kids made way on the sidewalk for older folks.
That guy in front of me in the post office line first arrived at the counter.
With NFL preseason getting up, I think I will share this Facebook memory from seven years ago. (BTW, since I no longer watch the NFL, does anybody still take a knee during the anthem?)
After being awarded the Purple Heart as part of the 82nd Airborne Division in Bastogne, Howard Anlugen returned to the US to play linebacker with the NFL’s Boston Yanks during the 1947 and 1948 seasons. On his 95th birthday earlier this year, he was asked what he thought of today’s NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem.
“I don’t like it at all,” Anlugen said. “It does not reflect well on today’s players or the league.
“In my day, if you were going to take a cheap shot at one of the other team’s players, we at least waited until the opening kickoff.”
Apparently “taking a knee” had a different meaning while Anlugen was in the league.
Bill Clinton: “Everything’s cool man. Monica took a knee for me man.”
In my neighborhood we fought more nazis than the 3rd ID and the Red Army put together. But the times being what they were, we also got to be Castro Killers (TM). We hated Castro because he was the reason everybody’s dad was shipping out. We also knew he had a beard and smoked cigars. And he wore camel flooch. Once again, not exactly clear on what camel flooch was, but it was fun to say and if we ever saw a bearded, cigar smoking guy wearing camel flooch, that commie was gonna die for sure.
— Ralphie, in A Castromiss Story
or:
A Charisma-less Story?
(Castro, that is, not Vaktatunnen)
“Castro Killers
Quesque c’est?
FO-FA-FO-FA better…”
I heard Walrus never had a bicycle as such but he had a 4 wheel pedal cart (circa 1965) made to look like a German Panther Tank.
Harvey, 2010:
Just out of curiosity, has anybody seen the latest fizzbin standings?
“You’re out.”
As I remember it, I write it down… my scratch pad is empty…