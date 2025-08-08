Captious, This!

Could a word describe IMAO better?
captious /kăp′shəs/
adjective
- Marked by a disposition to find and point out trivial faults: “a captious scholar.”
- Intended to entrap or confuse, as in an argument: “a captious question.”
- Apt to catch at faults; disposed to find fault or to cavil; eager to object; difficult to please.
Perhaps “ebullient”:
Adj.: Short for “electronically bullient,” which is short for “electronically bull-salient.”
Dickbait: having content likely to attract our sort of commenters.
Hubba Hubba!
Captious? It would be more like Cautious, I would think, because most people here are paranoid of being surveilled by the Ruskies.
I’d prefer the Ruskies to our regular feds. Ruskies don’t have the ability to turn our quips into indictments. You know, Trump won’t always be President and Kash Patel and Dan Bongino don’t have lifetime appointments.
As an aside, f*c£ Putin.
I prefer to think of myself as a rapscallion…
I’ve always thought of you as more of a scalawag.