Straight Line of the Day: So, What Will You Offer the Democrats for $10 Million?

Exclusive: Democrats Plan to Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars to Fund Hundreds of Content Creators
Breitbart | 08/04/2025 | Nick Gilbertson
Democrats are planning to spend tens of millions of dollars to spin narratives on social media as part of a $110.5 million fundraising effort, according to images of slides from a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) donor event obtained by Breitbart News.
Under a heading “Urgent Off-Year Funding Needs” on one slide, it states the DCCC looks to raise $10 million for social media and content creation,
$20 million for “Accountability work,” $15 million for “Voter Registration,” $5 million for “Recruitment” and “Primary Engagement,” and $2 million for “Research” and a “Rapid Response Infrastructure.”
One goal is to enlist at least 667 content creators, with the aim of reaching 83 million Americans and drawing 6.6 million engagements, per another slide that focuses on content creation. The program aims to engage at least 167 “Non-Political Creators” and 8 “Vetted Creators for ads in every target state.”
There will be what the DCCC calls a “Social Media Bootcamp” that runs for four weeks.
The boot camp, which seems to be for content creators, will focus on “Customized social media evaluation,” “Platform-specific optimization strategies,”
“Realtime insights on trending content and engagement Strategies,” and “Daily + rapid response content.”
