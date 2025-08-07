Just Sit at Home With Your Monitors, Losers

Posted by on

Nova Scotia sets up hotline for people to snitch on neighbours caught violating ban on hiking, camping, fishing
Western Standard | 6th Aug, 2025 | Jarryd Jäger

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a province-wide ban on forest-based activities in an attempt to prevent wildfires.

“Effective 4 p.m. today,” Houston said, “we are restricting travel and activities that really aren’t necessary for most of us — hiking, camping, fishing, the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted. Trail systems through woods are off limits.”

Let me guess: only essential government workers’ outdoor activities and liberal “boot camp” retreats allowed.

Houston, we’ve got a problem.

2 Comments

  2. 60’s hippies: “Let’s like get back to nature, man.”
    80’s hippies: “Hug a tree & kiss a whale, bro.”
    00’s hippies: “Blah blah blah, How dare you!”
    20’s hippies: “STAY THE F OUT OF THE WOODS!”

    Prediction:

    40’s hippies: “Pave the entire forest!”

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.