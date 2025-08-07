Just Sit at Home With Your Monitors, Losers

Nova Scotia sets up hotline for people to snitch on neighbours caught violating ban on hiking, camping, fishing

Western Standard | 6th Aug, 2025 | Jarryd Jäger

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a province-wide ban on forest-based activities in an attempt to prevent wildfires.

… “Effective 4 p.m. today,” Houston said, “we are restricting travel and activities that really aren’t necessary for most of us — hiking, camping, fishing, the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted. Trail systems through woods are off limits.”