Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 7/25/2025 : New Matches for 8/8/2025

Results

New Matches for 8/8/2025

Results

New Matches for 8/8/2025

Match 1

Maryse Guy Mitsouko (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Maryse Guy Mitsuoko1 – 1 – 0201 – 10 – 276
Mademoiselle La Porte

Actress:Maryse Guy Mitsouko
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”

Maryse Guy Mitsouko

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Denise Richards2 – 0 – 0315 – 1 – 180
Dr. Christmas Jones

Actress:Denise Richards
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.

Denise Richards

Match 2

Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Mie Hama0 – 2 – 0109 – 5 – 312
Kissy Suzuki

Actress:Mie Hama
Nationality:Japanese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.

Mie Hama

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Halle Berry1 – 1 – 0218 – 2 – 253
Jinx

Actress:Halle Berry
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.

Halle Berry

1

