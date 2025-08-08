Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 7/25/2025 : New Matches for 8/8/2025

Hey, I actually woke up in time to post these matches, woo-hoo!
Results
|Teri Hatcher
|No Preference
|Luciana Paluzzi
|211
|0
|37
|Molly Peters
|No Preference
|Cecile Thomsen
|117
|0
|93
New Matches for 8/8/2025
Match 1
Maryse Guy Mitsouko (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maryse Guy Mitsuoko
|1 – 1 – 0
|201 – 10 – 276
Actress: Maryse Guy Mitsouko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Denise Richards
|2 – 0 – 0
|315 – 1 – 180
Actress: Denise Richards Nationality: American Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.
Match 2
Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mie Hama
|0 – 2 – 0
|109 – 5 – 312
Actress: Mie Hama Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Halle Berry
|1 – 1 – 0
|218 – 2 – 253
Actress: Halle Berry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.