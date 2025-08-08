Straight Line of the Day: Wrong Ways To Store Cheese: …

Informative article, actually.

“If you see it molds up a little bit, generally you can scrape off that mold and it’s no problem,” says Montez. Because of the lack of water content in cheese, food mold can’t penetrate it very deeply like it would with many other food products. “Look out if it’s black mold or something like that,” he says, “but the thing is, it’s rare that a piece of cheese becomes unsafe to eat. It’s going to become unpalatable to you long before it’s unsafe.”