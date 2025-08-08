I Was Storing Cheese All Wrong. This Simple Fix Keeps It Fresh for Days
CNet | August 05, 2025 | Pamela Vachon
Informative article, actually.
“If you see it molds up a little bit, generally you can scrape off that mold and it’s no problem,” says Montez. Because of the lack of water content in cheese, food mold can’t penetrate it very deeply like it would with many other food products. “Look out if it’s black mold or something like that,” he says, “but the thing is, it’s rare that a piece of cheese becomes unsafe to eat. It’s going to become unpalatable to you long before it’s unsafe.”
Which begs the question:
Who cut the cheese? 🧀
Who is on first. What cut the cheese.
I Don’t Give Edam is on third.
Batboy: (not Batmans Bat Boy)
“The umpire cut the cheese because I was right behind him when he did it and it sounded like a Johnson & Johnson outboard taking off and it reeked of a rotten fish head.” 🤢
Wrong Ways To Store Cheese:
(1): Next to evidence that can put Hillary in jail.
…and Bill too. People tend to forget he was an accomplice at least in the early days.
Wrong Ways To Store Cheese: …
Brigitte Macron’s jock strap.
Extra helping ~~~
Yeah, it’s generally not good practice to store product at the factory.
Wrong Ways to Store Cheese: Anywhere near Biscuit, because I’ll just eat it.
Experience teaches that the decision about eating moldy food is more an economic one than it is anything healthcare-related. Squeamish people can pull the shades and turn off the lights.
(Actually, that advice works in multiple contexts)
It is wrong to store cheese in your butt strictly for cutting purposes
Wrong way to store cheese: Let it go. If it really loves you, it will come back. If it doesn’t, it was never yours.
I gave mine to the mouse for safekeeping.
Don’t do that.
…and the #1 way to incorrectly store cheese is …. (Drumroll please!)… in government storage facilities to artificially affect the price…
… and artificially distribute it, as well …