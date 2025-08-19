Voices of IMAO

We’re going to have a big, beautiful museum — a lot of very smart people think it’ll be the best anyone’s ever seen.

As you move through dimly lit rooms, guides will attempt to pick your pockets and introduce you to kiosks that narrate the story of vibrant people who have been through IMAO. Coin-operated kiosks.

Sample stories:

“I remember it like it was yesterday. I came here for the Babesleaga yesterday.”

“I was born a poor black child.”

“I joined too late to find out which pronunciation of Basil was correct. But I know it’s not the other one. Who are you?”

“I am a cat and feel accepted at IMAO.”

“I don’t think we’re in the right museum, dear.”

“Smarter people will be found, autochthonously, on the Mensanine level.”

Taggert: “Phew! I reckon you’all have had enough beans.”