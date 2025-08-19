Voices of IMAO

We’re going to have a big, beautiful museum — a lot of very smart people think it’ll be the best anyone’s ever seen.
As you move through dimly lit rooms, guides will attempt to pick your pockets and introduce you to kiosks that narrate the story of vibrant people who have been through IMAO. Coin-operated kiosks.
Sample stories:
“I remember it like it was yesterday. I came here for the Babesleaga yesterday.”
“I was born a poor black child.”
“I joined too late to find out which pronunciation of Basil was correct. But I know it’s not the other one. Who are you?”
“I am a cat and feel accepted at IMAO.”
“I don’t think we’re in the right museum, dear.”
“Smarter people will be found, autochthonously, on the Mensanine level.”
Taggert: “Phew! I reckon you’all have had enough beans.”
“Can you direct me to the comment section for the video about the marble races? I hear there were some commenters that were very angry about that”
“Gozer the Traveler. He will come in one of the pre-chosen forms. During the rectification of the Vuldrini, the traveler came as a large and moving Torg! Then, during the third reconciliation of the last of the McKetrick supplicants, they chose a new form for him: that of a giant Slor! Many Shuvs and Zuuls knew what it was to be roasted in the depths of the Slor that day, I can tell you!”
Random Thoughts from IMAO 8/20/2014
“Do you know how fast you were going sir?”
“Um..88mph?”
“What makes you say that?”
Because I’m driving a a Delorean. Also you’re a dinosaur.
My wife is making me do the ice bucket challenge but I’m a little confused as I’ve watched other videos & no one else has to hold a toaster.
I can see that there is little respect for copyright law around these parts…
Do you hear the silence of the FrnakJ’s Clarise?
Could you direct me to the Hall of Bacon?
Docent Litella: “Olive Bacon? I don’t think we have that.”
“Angels 1 and 2. Targets verified.
Splash is inbound in 3-2-1-splash.
Positives on impact. That’s a hit!
Merry Christmas bravo 2.”