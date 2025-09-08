Babesleaga Group AH : Week 4 : Results and Standings

Sorry for the delay in posting the results. Sunday turned into an all day affair with the Outlaw Festival concert. Quite good, but time consuming. In any even the new matches will show up as usual.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Shania Twain
|4 – 0 – 0
|285
|71.25
|81
|71.25 – 20.25
|Sara Evans
|4 – 0 – 0
|246
|61.50
|127
|61.50 – 31.75
|Faith Hill
|3 – 1 – 0
|222
|55.50
|148
|55.50 – 37.00
|LeAnn Rimes
|2 – 2 – 0
|227
|56.75
|182
|56.75 – 45.50
|Martina McBride
|1 – 3 – 0
|158
|39.50
|220
|39.50 – 55.00
|Deana Carter
|1 – 3 – 0
|151
|37.75
|218
|37.75 – 54.50
|Trisha Yearwood
|1 – 3 – 0
|125
|31.25
|225
|31.25 – 56.25
|Lee Ann Womack
|0 – 4- – 0
|87
|21.75
|270
|21.75 – 67.50
Week 5
- 10:00 am Deana Carter vs LeAnn Rimes
- 2:00 pm Lee Ann Womack vs Faith Hill
- 6:00 pm Martina McBride vs Trisha Yearwood
- 8:00 pm Sara Evans vs Shania Twain