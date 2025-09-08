Babesleaga Group AH : Week 4 : Results and Standings

Sorry for the delay in posting the results. Sunday turned into an all day affair with the Outlaw Festival concert. Quite good, but time consuming. In any even the new matches will show up as usual.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAverage Points AgainstAverage Score
Shania Twain4 – 0 – 028571.258171.25 – 20.25
Sara Evans4 – 0 – 024661.5012761.50 – 31.75
Faith Hill3 – 1 – 022255.5014855.50 – 37.00
LeAnn Rimes2 – 2 – 022756.7518256.75 – 45.50
Martina McBride1 – 3 – 015839.5022039.50 – 55.00
Deana Carter1 – 3 – 015137.7521837.75 – 54.50
Trisha Yearwood1 – 3 – 012531.2522531.25 – 56.25
Lee Ann Womack0 – 4- – 08721.7527021.75 – 67.50

Week 5

  • 10:00 am Deana Carter vs LeAnn Rimes
  • 2:00 pm Lee Ann Womack vs Faith Hill
  • 6:00 pm Martina McBride vs Trisha Yearwood
  • 8:00 pm Sara Evans vs Shania Twain

