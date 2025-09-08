Straight Line of the Day: Fining Collection of Seashells and Pebbles? What’s Next?

Greece Introduces €1000 Fines for Seashell and Pebble Collection

Euroweekly News | 01 Sep 2025 | Emily Gay

As the country experiences record tourism in 2025, Greece is taking stronger measures to protect its natural and cultural treasures. With millions of visitors flocking to its beaches and islands, authorities have decided to crack down on practices that threaten fragile ecosystems and historic landmarks.

Tourists who remove pebbles, shells, or other items from protected beaches will now face up to €1,000 in fines. These elements are a vital part of the ecosystem, helping prevent erosion and supporting local marine life. While collecting a few seashells as souvenirs might seem harmless, over time, the practice can significantly damage delicate coastal environments.

Additionally, to maintain public access and preserve the natural charm of its beaches, laws require that 70 per cent of public beach areas remain free of sunbeds and rental chairs.

Greece is also bolstering protections for archaeological sites. Recently, a tourist removed a stone from a site in Naxos, and incidents like this have led to increased security measures, including fencing . . .