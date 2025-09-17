Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 9/3/2025 : New Matches for 9/10/2025

Is it Wednesday already?
Results for 9/10/2025
|Gemma Arterton
|No Preference
|Carole Bouquet
|150
|1
|53
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|No Preference
|Berenice Marlohe
|120
|1
|42
New Matches for 9/17/2025
Match 1
Ana de Armas (Paloma) vs Tonia Sotiropoulou (Bond’s Lover)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Ana de Armas
|4 – 0 – 0
|586 – 6 – 237
Ana Celia de Armas Caso (born 30 April 1988) is a Cuban-Spanish actress. She portrayed the Bond Girl Paloma in No Time to Die.
An agent of the CIA, James Bond, meets Paloma at the El Nido Bar after agreeing to Felix Leiter‘s request to go there in order to retrieve the scientist Valdo Obruchev, who has been captured by SPECTRE from a MI6 laboratory. To Bond’s bemusement, Paloma tells him that she has had only three weeks of training, though she nevertheless seems confident in her skills. She works together with Bond to infiltrate the party which is being held in the bar, though it turns out to secretly be a trap to capture and kill Bond. Bond ends up in a spotlight and sprayed with nanobots created from Project Heracles, though it ultimately transpires that Obruchev reprogrammed the nanobots to kill members of SPECTRE instead. In the ensuing chaos, Bond and Paloma manage to capture Obruchev, evading Nomi, an MI6 agent who had been sent with the same objective.
VS
|Contestasnt
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|1 – 3 – 0
|394 – 11 – 368
Actress: Tonia Sotiropoulou Nationality: Greek Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Tonia Sotiropoulou was credited only as “Bond’s lover”, and appeared in a brief scene with no lines or conversation with Bond. They made love, and were then shown lying on a bed, Bond drinking a beer. She is the only girl on this list that didn’t have a speaking role, and is perhaps the least memorable of all Bond girls.
Match 2
Diana Rigg (Teresa di Vicenzo) vs Jane Seymour (Solitaire)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Diana Rigg
|4 – 0 – 0
|874 – 4 – 148
Actress: Diana Rigg Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Jane Seymour
|4 – 0 – 0
|768 – 3 – 238
Actress: Jane Seymour Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.