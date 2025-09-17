Straight Line of the Day: Analogy Season: Political Discourse These Days Is Like…

.
Montgomery Public Schools teacher placed on administrative leave after video mocking Charlie Kirk’s death: ‘I hope he suffered’
1819news.com | 9-15-25 | Caleb Taylor
A Montgomery Capitol Heights Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave recently after posting a TikTok video mocking the death of conservative political organizer and activist, Charlie Kirk.
Lauren Ogen, a Capitol Heights Middle School teacher, reportedly posted on TikTok that she told her daughter, “down with the bigots,” after learning of Kirk’s assassination while speaking at a college campus in Utah on Wednesday.
“We need this right now. We really need this right now. As a community, we need this. We need this win,” Ogen reportedly said on the video. “When we get home and (my daughter) does in fact confirm that he died, I said, ‘I hope it was traumatic and I hope he suffered, the way that we’re suffering because of the bigoted bullshit he spoke.’ Again, down with the dirty big heads and the bigots.”
Montgomery Public Schools superintendent Zickeyous Byrd said in an email obtained by 1819 News to MPS officials on Friday that the video by the Capitol Heights teacher “sparked community concern” and “violated district policy.”
“Out of an abundance of caution for both the safety of the teacher and the school community, I am placing the employee on administrative leave effective immediately. Furthermore, I will be recommending this teacher for termination at our next Board meeting,” Byrd said. “Please know that this decision was not taken lightly, but the seriousness of the policy violation combined with the safety concerns requires swift action. Our priority must remain on maintaining a professional, respectful, and safe environment for our students, staff, and community.”
