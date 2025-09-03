Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 8/27/2025 : New Matches for 9/3/2025

Hope everyone had a great Labor Day weekend.
Results
|Lois Chiles
|No Preference
|Talisa Soto
|118
|3
|71
|Eva Green
|No Preference
|Corinne Clery
|132
|0
|75
Matches for 9/3/3035
Match 1
Emily Bolton (Manuela) vs Catherina Murino (Solange Dimitrios)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Emily Bolton
|1 – 3 – 0
|183 – 13 – 473
Actress: Emily Bolton Nationality: Aruban Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherina Murino
|1 – 3 – 0
|445 – 8 – 424
Actress: Catherina Murino Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.
Match 2
Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs Olga Kurylenko (Camille Montes)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Leila Shenna
|0 – 4 – 0
|99 – 21 – 575
Actress: Leila Shenna Nationality: Moroccan Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Olga Kurylenko
|3 – 1 – 0
|506 – 7 – 256
Actress: Olga Kurylenko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:
Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.