Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 8/27/2025 : New Matches for 9/3/2025

Hope everyone had a great Labor Day weekend.

Results

Lois ChilesNo PreferenceTalisa Soto
118371
Eva GreenNo PreferenceCorinne Clery
132075

Matches for 9/3/2025

Match 1

Emily Bolton (Manuela) vs Catherina Murino (Solange Dimitrios)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Emily Bolton1 – 3 – 0183 – 13 – 473
Manuela

Actress:Emily Bolton
Nationality:Aruban
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.

Emily Bolton

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Catherina Murino1 – 3 – 0445 – 8 – 424
Solange Dimitrios

Actress:Catherina Murino
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:Casino Royale (2006)

Synopsis:

Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.

Caterina Murino

Match 2

Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs Olga Kurylenko (Camille Montes)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Leila Shenna0 – 4 – 099 – 21 – 575
Private Jet Hostess

Actress:Leila Shenna
Nationality:Moroccan
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.

Leila Shenna

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Olga Kurylenko3 – 1 – 0506 – 7 – 256
Camille Montes

Actress:Olga Kurylenko
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Quantum of Solace (2008)

Synopsis:

Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.

Olga Kurylenko

