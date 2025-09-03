Straight Line of the Day: Ways To Introduce Your Disagreement With Someone: … Posted by Oppo on 3 September 2025, 12:00 pm I saw in a discussion the following: “I don’t share your beliefs. . . . ” I thought, there has to be a better way to signal disapproval.
“Sir, this is my Disagreement. ”
“Disagreement, this is Sir.”
“I am not sure how well you two will get along, but I thought it best that you make one another’s acquaintance.”
“SKREEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!”
(This is the preferred method for those in their seventh year of working toward a bachelor’s degree in gender studies.)
A left-handed sweep of a single glove across the jowls of one’s adversary…
… or jewels.
Fist. Nose. Dissatisfaction registers…
I find that a well-written lawsuit usually does the trick…
You didn’t tell me you wrote dystopian fiction.
I find that a tightly-written lawsuit usually does the trick…
Turn up your nose to their cockles, return home with elderberries on your breath and the shunning of the villagers as a testament to the rectitude of your wrongheadedness as you utter disses in their general direction.
That’s nice, but you should be quiet while the grown-ups are talking.
Non-sequitar, your facts are uncoordinated.
“Oppo, you ignorant slut. …”
Being this is a .44 Magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world and would blow your head clean off, you’ve gotta ask yourself one question: “Do I feel lucky?” Well, do ya, punk?
“With all due respect to you and the horse you rode in with…”
Hell, I don’t even share MY beliefs.
Well Dad, I guess we’ll just have to agree to disagree….
Son, you’re dumb as a mule and twice as ugly. If a stranger offers you a ride, I say take it!
Please pardon me but I am hoping that you would kindly consider shutting the **** up.