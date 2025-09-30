“My dear fellows, this is my punishment for associating with the Hoi Polloi.” 🐶
Hey, Curley! Larry! Wait up!
Trying to change their image, the new Russian ambassador to the UN prepares to address the assembly…
Just another stooge of the establishment
Disney proposes a new live-action remake of “The Three Stooges”…
Grooming is not just for leftists.
Frisky really resents his master for experimenting with his new manscaping kit…
“Doggone it! Bowls are for dog food not haircuts!”
Elvis’ hound dog converts to Beatlemania
Hey Bulldog.
